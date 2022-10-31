PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A church was reportedly burglarized in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County last week.

On Oct. 27, at 7:34 a.m., police were called to Our Lady of Angels Church located at 13752 Marys Way in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary.

The investigation showed several sheds and a trailer belonging to the church were vandalized sometime between 3 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Police said the suspects broke into the trailer through the window, which was found undamaged. Entry was also made into multiple sheds through a rear panel area, also found undamaged, according to police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Several power tools, a power washer, a leaf blower, a chainsaw and multiple gas-powered edgers were reported missing, police said.