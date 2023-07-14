FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Animal protection officers sprang into action to rescue a group of hatchlings after over 1,000 eggs were found abandoned in a dumpster in Fairfax County.

According to a tweet posted by the Fairfax County Police Department at 2:02 p.m. on Friday, July 14, Animal Protection Police officers were called to a dumpster where over 1,000 eggs were found.

Photo: Fairfax Police, Twitter

Photo: Fairfax Police, Twitter

The animal protection officers rushed to get as many of the chicks as they could to a veterinary office, where they were able to save and incubate almost 20 of the abandoned chicks, all of whom were later adopted.