PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving the murder of a man 49 years after he was found shot to death in a pond.

According to police, on Dec. 3, 1973, a 20-year-old member of the Coast Guard named Paul David Digon traveled home to Oxen Hill, Md. from Hollsopple, Pa. after visiting family.

On Dec. 4, 1973, Digon’s body was found in a pond on Groveton Road near Interstate 66 in the Manassas area of Prince William. It was determined after an autopsy that he died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.