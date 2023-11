STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chick-fil-A lovers in Stafford County will have another restaurant location to go to on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The fast-food chain has announced a new Chick-fil-A restaurant, located at 30 Wyche Road, to open tomorrow. The restaurant will operate every Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering dine-in, drive-thru and carry out.

The restaurant is expected to bring approximately 100 full and part-time jobs to the Stafford community.