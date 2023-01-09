PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A noise advisory is set to be in effect through Jan. 19 due to training activities at the Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ).

The base provides 54 ranges to hold shooting and demolition training for more than 40 federal organizations, the Department of Defense and multiple regional and local law enforcement agencies.

The base said nearby residents can expect noise and vibrations, and possibly illumination throughout the training schedule.

“The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions, time of day and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers,” the base wrote on Facebook.

Noise Advisory: Training Schedule

January 9, 10:00 a.m. – Midnight

Live Fire .50 Cal and Below

January 10, 8:00 a.m. – Midnight

Live Fire Demo 10Lbs and Below (Frag), Inert Operations, .50 Cal and Below

January 11, 5:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo Claymores

January 12, 6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo Claymores

January 13, 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Live Fire APOBS* (Anti-personnel Obstacle Breaching System)

January 16, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Frag), Inert Operations

January 17, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Frag), Inert Operations

January 18, 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Frag), Inert Operations, 155MM Howitzers,

81MM Mortars

January 19, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Frag), Inert Operations, 155MM Howitzers,

81MM Mortars

January 19, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Live Fire Demo 50Lbs and Below (Frag), Inert Operations, 155MM Howitzers,

81MM Mortars

Any updates to the training schedule will be posted online here.

Those with questions regarding training should contact the Community Relations Office at 703-784-3699. Community members wishing to comment on the impact of training should click here.