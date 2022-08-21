LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A North Carolina man is in custody after police say he crashed his car and then tried to steal several others on the road.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Route 7 and Yellow Schoolhouse Road in the Round Hill area just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a report of a reckless driver who has spun out and hit the median.

Witnesses reported that after crashing the vehicle, the driver, identified as 20-year-old Collin R Guilford of Greenville, North Carolina, got out and tried to get into three other cars in an attempt to steal them, assaulting and injuring the driver of one.

After trying unsuccessfully to get into more cars, Guilford ran away from the scene into a wooded area. Deputies, joined by a K-9 unit, then began the search for Guilford and were able to find him. Guilford resisted and tried to assault the deputies as they put him in a patrol car. The deputies believed Guilford may have been under the influence of a substance, so they took him to a local hospital for treatment.

After he was released from the hospital, Guilford was charged with three counts of carjacking, one count of resisting arrest, one count of grand larceny, one count of assault and one count of driving while intoxicated. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.