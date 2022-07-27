MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — The Northern Virginia Veterans Association was awarded a community services grant by the Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William County.

Northern Virginia Veterans Association is a nonprofit that supports and coordinates care for military veterans in northern Virginia, specifically those in the most vulnerable populations, at no cost. These include the elderly, minority groups, those with health conditions and those with low income.

The grant is part of federally appropriated funds that were authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act. Funds are aimed at supporting COVID-19 recovery efforts for Northern Virginia veterans in need. These efforts will include things such as healthcare, veteran’s benefits and housing.

The total amount awarded was not disclosed by the association.