FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A SWAT team raid on a house near Drainesville Elementary School in Fairfax County ended with an officer shooting and killing a dog.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7, members of the Fairfax County Police SWAT team executed a search warrant on a house on the 1500 block of Powells Tavern Place in the northwestern part of the county.

The operation was to recover police equipment that had reportedly been stolen from another department. Police say that during the search, at least one officer shot a dog, which was later pronounced dead.

The stolen equipment was found in the house and a man was taken into custody. Fairfax Police’s Internal Affairs Bureau responded to the scene following the shooting.