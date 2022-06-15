WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William Police responded to a shooting in an apartment complex in Woodbridge, but upon arrival found only shell casings and bullet holes.

On Tuesday, June 14, around 10:00 p.m., officers arrived at the River Oaks Apartments to investigate a shooting. They were not able to locate any of the involved parties.

While checking the area, officers found multiple unoccupied vehicles that were struck by rounds and an apartment building with damage that looked as if it has been struck by a a projectile.

The round failed to enter the building and the shell casings were found on the ground in that area.

No victims were located and no additional property damage was reported.