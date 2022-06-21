PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the suspects in a recent Woodbridge burglary case has been arrested. Another is still on the run.

According to police, 34-year-old Khadijah Ayesha Campbell of Woodbridge was charged with burglary and grand larceny on Thursday, June 16. Prince William Police Department said she was found and served while at Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center where she is currently in prison on unrelated charges.

The department said officers also identified 33-year-old Anthony Wayne Cannady Jr. as a second suspect. Police have obtained warrants for his arrest but have been unable to locate him.

Anthony Wayne Cannady Jr. is wanted for burglary and grand larceny (Courtesy of the Prince William Police Department)

Cannady, Jr., is wanted for burglary and grand larceny. He is a Black male, around 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The burglary and grand larceny incident reportedly occurred on Monday, June 6, at Fashion Time in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle.

Officers were called to the location shortly before 11 a.m. Upon their arrival, the Fashion Time store manager reported to police that while approaching the unopened business, he observed a man and a woman inside.

The manager reportedly confronted the male suspect before both individuals ran away from the store. Upon inspecting the store, the manager reported multiple watches were missing.

An investigation by Prince William County Police Department revealed that the suspects had seemingly gained entry into the store through the security gate which was found damaged.

Video surveillance footage showed the female suspect running from the location with items that matched the description of those missing in the store.

Anyone who may have information about the wanted suspect is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123 or submit an tip to pwcva.gov.