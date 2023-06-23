PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after police say they were shot in the Dumfries area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, at around 9:42 a.m. on Friday, June 23, officers responded to a home on the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Court for a report of a shooting. When they got there, the officers found two men who had been shot.

The two men were taken to local hospitals. One has since died and the other remains hospitalized. The condition of the surviving victim is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect, who reportedly ran out of the home after the shooting, is no longer believed to be in the area. Police do not believe this was a random incident, but are still working to determined what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident it asked to call Prince William Police at 703-790-6500.