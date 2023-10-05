CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A five-vehicle crash in Culpeper County left one dead and four injured, according to police.

At 6:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, Virginia State Police responded to the five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road).

According to police, four vehicles were driving westbound on Route 211 when they stopped for a red light. A fifth vehicle was said to be unable to stop and rear ended one of the stopped vehicles.

This set off a chain-reaction crash involving all five vehicles, police said.

One person is reported dead after the crash. Two were flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two others sustained minor injuries.

Police are working to learn more about the incident.