SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One woman is dead and a man is critically injured after their car ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Spotsylvania County on Tuesday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 11:20 a.m., a black 2007 Scion TC was driving on I-95 southbound in Spotsylvania County when it went onto the paved portion of the left shoulder. The car then crossed all three travel lanes, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the Scion, 33-year-old Deanna D. Dudley of Fredericksburg, died at the scene. According to police, she was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the car, 28-year-old Michael L. Weyant of Spotsylvania, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was also not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation into the crash remains active, and VSP is now looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Anyone with information should call Virginia State Senior Trooper R. Aldrich at 540-891-4108 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.