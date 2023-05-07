FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Fairfax near where the county meets Arlington and Alexandria.

According to a tweet posted by the Fairfax County Police Department at 3:06 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, the shooting took place on the 3800 block of South George Mason Drive in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.

Two people were shot and taken to a hospital. One was declared dead and the other is in critical care with injuries that are considered life-threatening. Police have not yet released any information regarding a possible suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.