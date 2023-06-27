STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after police say they were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.

The crash took place just before 8 a.m. on Monday, June 26. According to police, the impact occurred when the driver of a 2011 BMV sedan heading south “made an abrupt lane change” at a slow speed.

When the BMV entered the right lane, the driver of a 2013 Chrysler sedan was unable to avoid colliding with it. The impact sent the BMV into the Jersey wall.

The driver of the BMV, who police identified as a 36-year-old Prince William County man, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, where he later died. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The 52-year-old Stafford man driving the Chrysler suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Stafford Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is still under investigation by state police.