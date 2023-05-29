UPDATE: According to Fairfax Police, one more of the victims has been pronounced dead. Police say the two victims who died were shot and the other two were stabbed, the two surviving victims have injuries that are non considered life-threatening.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting and stabbing at an apartment complex in the Tysons area of Fairfax County.

According to a tweet posted by the Fairfax County Police Department at 4:12 p.m. on Monday, May 29, the incident took place on the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane.

One person has died and three people have been taken to the hospital. Police have not released any information regarding the condition of the three victims who were hospitalized.

Police say several suspects were seen running away from the apartment complex around the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.