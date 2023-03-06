FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person ending up in a hospital.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, officers were called to the Express Food Mart on Fall Hill Avenue for a reported shooting.

According to police, officers arrived and immediately found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. The officers performed lifesaving measures on the man until EMS arrived and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said that as of Monday morning, the man was alive and in stable condition.

At around the same time as the Sunday shooting, Fredericksburg emergency communications received a call from a male who claimed he had shot a known person outside his home on Ivanhoe Court — approximately one block away from the Express Food Mart.

According to police, the caller said the acquaintance had tried to attack him with a knife. Officers arrived at the caller’s home, secured the firearm and interviewed the male and other witnesses.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.