ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim hospitalized in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m., Albemarle County Police officers responded to a call for a reported shooting at a residence in the 2300 block of Thomas Jefferson Parkway, southeast of Charlottesville.

Upon arrival, officers were notified that there was a victim who had been shot but had left the scene prior to their arrival.

The victim left the residence in a private vehicle to seek emergency medical care for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. Police report that a known suspect remains at large but there is no threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Albemarle Crime Stoppers at 434-972-4000.