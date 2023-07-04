ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and two people are in the hospital in critical condition after police say they were in a vehicle that crashed and caught fire in Arlington County.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, officers responded to the intersection of South Walter Reed Drive and South Dinwiddie Street in the Shirlington area of Arlington County for a reported vehicle fire.

It was determined that the vehicle was heading south on Walter Reed Drive when it left the roadway, entered the median, hit a tree and caught fire.

The man driving was found unresponsive inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two women riding in the vehicle were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

This crash is still under investigation by the Arlington County Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Parsons at 703-228-4172.