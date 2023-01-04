PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and four others are in the hospital after a shooting in the Dumfries area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 17900 block of Milroy Drive at around 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, police found five people who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other four were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed.

Police have a person of interest in custody and believe the incident was isolated to the residence. This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.