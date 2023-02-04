ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting outside an Arlington County restaurant early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, police responded to the 2900 block of Columbia Pike for a reported shooting. Officers found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

According to police, before the shooting a fight involved a large group began at a nearby restaurant. The victim then left the restaurant and the suspect took out a firearm and fired multiple rounds, injuring the victim and causing damage to the building.

The suspect left the scene of the shooting on foot and officers have been unable to locate him. The suspect is described as a Black male with slim build in his 20’s.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Anyone with videos, photos, or other media that may assist the investigation is asked to upload those files to the evidence submission portal.