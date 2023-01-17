PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after police say they were shot in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in the Woodbridge area for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

Security officers at a nearby shopping center told police about another man, identified as 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams, who had been shot multiple times. Williams was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police determined that a passing vehicle was also hit by gunfire during the shooting. A K-9 unit was dispatched to search the area but officers could not find anyone else involved.

Police say they do not believe this shooting was random. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-5123.