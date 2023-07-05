STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing major delays for drivers headed north on Interstate 95. A spokesperson with Virginia State Police confirmed that two people were killed as a result of the crash.

Around 4:45 a.m., state troopers were called to I-95 North near the Centreport Parkway for a reported crash involving three vehicles — including an overturned tractor-trailer.

According to VDOT, all of the northbound lanes were closed. At one point, there was a backup of approximately 6.5 miles.

Northbound I-95 traffic is being detoured to Route 1 at the Centreport Parkway exit.

