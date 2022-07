STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An overturned waste trailer is causing delays on Chatham Heights Road, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. Scraps can be seen spilled across the roadway.

Morning commuters are asked to use alternate routes. The incident occurred near Kings Highway and Chatham Heights Road remains closed as of 6:26 a.m.

Stafford Sheriff said there were no injuries in the crash.