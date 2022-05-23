STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were injured Saturday night in Stafford County after a teen drunkenly crashed an ATV on Marchant Drive.

According to police, four people were riding on an ATV down the road at around 6:30 pm when the teenage driver attempted a U-turn in a cul-de-sac.

The ATV overturned, ejecting two passengers and trapping a third beneath the vehicle. The two passengers who were ejected were treated for minor injuries on the scene, but the third passenger had to be airlifted for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, maiming as a result of DUI, driving after illegally consuming alcohol and underage possession of alcohol. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail overnight and released when she sobered up.