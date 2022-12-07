FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a Virginia Railway Express Commuter Train on Wednesday morning has been identified by police as 21-year-old Christian Kinsella, of Fredericksburg.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, officers received a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a train on the tracks near Prince Edward Street and Frederick Street in Fredericksburg. The pedestrian, later identified as Kinsella, died from their injuries.

According to a statement from the Fredericksburg Police Department, the medical examiner arrived at the scene shortly before 8:15 a.m. and began to investigate the incident. Police said while the medical examiner approved trains to resume travel, traffic on the Virginia Railway Express line has been impacted by the incident.

The victim’s next of kin has been notified and the Fredericksburg Police Department continues to investigate the incident with assistance from the CSX Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fredericksburg Police by calling 540-373-3122.