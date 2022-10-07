PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince William County man died in the hospital on Thursday after he was hit by a car while walking on a Manassas road on Wednesday evening.

Prince William County Police officers responded to Sudley Manor Drive and Chatsworth Drive in Manassas on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9:04 p.m. to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, a 42-year-old man from Bristow in a 2021 GMC Arcadia was driving northbound on Sudley Manor Drive, just past Chatsworth Drive, when he hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as 41-year-old Bhupen Uprety of Manassas, was wearing dark clothing and walking in the middle of the road, according to police.

Uprety was flown to an area hospital where he died on Thursday, Oct. 6 as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the GMC Arcadia remained at the scene of the crash and called the police and first responders. According to police, the driver did not appear to be speeding or impaired while driving.

Police say the investigation into this crash is ongoing.

This crash came just two days after Prince William County Police released a statement on Monday, Oct. 3 urging pedestrians to be cautious on roadways.