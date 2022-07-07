FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that took place in the Huntington area of Alexandria.

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of Wednesday, July 6 at the intersection of Route 1 and Huntington Avenue in eastern Fairfax, just outside of Old Town Alexandria.

Fairfax Police say a pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car at the intersection of Route 1 and Huntington Avenue in the eastern part of the county.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.