FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person has life-threatening injuries after police say they were hit by a car while walking in the Lorton area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car on the corner of Lorton Station Boulevard and Lee Masey Drive in the Lorton area on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening. The driver stayed at the scene.

The southbound lanes of Lorton Station Boulevard were closed between Pohick Road and Lorton Road, but have since reopened. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-791-2131.