LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 73-year-old man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while walking in the Lovettsville area of Loudoun County.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, 73-year-old Kenneth Burdette Henderson of Lovettsville was hit by a car and killed just before midnight on Friday, Nov. 25 near the intersection of North Berlin Turnpike and Bavarian Way.

The driver stayed at the scene after hitting Henderson, police do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation by LCSO’s Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone who may have witnessed it or has related information is asked to call Investigator T. Aply at 703-771-1021.