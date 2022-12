FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person is dead after police say they were hit by a car while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road in the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 18. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused Arlington Boulevard to close between Graham Road and Summerfield Road, but it has since reopened.