FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax Police officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday evening on Lee Highway in Centreville.

Fairfax County Police responded to Lee Highway near Centrewood Drive in the Centreville area on the evening of Monday, Nov. 28 for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

Police announced at approximately 9:51 p.m. on Monday evening that the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the car remained on scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Lee Highway closed at Centrewood Drive closed shortly after the crash, but reopened at approximately 1:21 a.m. on Tuesday morning.