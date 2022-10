FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person is dead after police say they were hit by a car while walking on Route 1 in Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 1 near Backlick Road on Thursday, Oct. 6. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

All northbound lanes of Route 1 are currently closed near Fairfax County Parkway as police conduct their investigation.