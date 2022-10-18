ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after police say she was hit by an SUV while walking on South Van Dorn Street in Alexandria’s West End.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of South Van Dorn Street just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

It was determined that a 42-year-old woman crossing South Van Dorn Street was hit by a Honda CRV that was heading north. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is considered to be in critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene.

Alexandria Police’s Crash Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the incident and is asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash to call Officer Wes Vitale at 703-746-6178 or email him at wesley.vitale@alexandriava.gov.