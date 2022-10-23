FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman who was hit by an SUV while crossing the street in Fairfax County has died.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, it is believed that 52-year-old Helen Bahta Oukubazghi of Lorton was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox heading south struck her.

The driver left the scene but later returned after observing the damage to their car, according to police. Oukubazghi was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Oct. 19.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-791-2131.