WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in serious but stable condition after police say she was hit by a passing train while walking in Waynesboro.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue at around 6 pm. on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

The pedestrian, a 36-year-old woman from Waynesboro, was airlifted to UVA Hospital for treatment. As of Friday, Oct. 7, the woman is in serious but stable condition, according to police.