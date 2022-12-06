PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the Quantico area.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, officers with the Prince William County Crash Investigation Unit were called to the area of Richmond Highway near Russell Road to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

Multiple callers had contacted emergency communications to report a man walking in the roadway in the area. Prior to police arrival, the man was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

Police later determined the victim — identified the victim as a 36-year-old man wearing dark clothing — had been walking north on the southbound lanes of Richmond Highway when he was hit by a 2010 BMW 5 series traveling south.

The pedestrian was then reportedly hit by another unknown vehicle as he lay in the roadway. Police said that the driver of the second vehicle did not stop and continued south on Richmond Highway.

Police said it is unknown if the driver of the second vehicle was aware they had hit somebody.

The driver of the BMW — a 17-year-old female juvenile — remained at the scene of the crash and was uninjured. Upon their arrival, rescue personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be withheld until his next of kin is notified,

According to police, neither speed nor impairment appears to be a factor in the collision with the BMW driver.

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-8555.