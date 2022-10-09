FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person is dead after police say they were hit by a car on West Ox Road in Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 9 on West Ox Road neat Legato Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead following the crash. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

All southbound lanes of West Ox Road are closed currently closed in the area. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.