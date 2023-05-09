PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was hit by the driver of an SUV on Potomac Shores Parkway in the Dumfries area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers and fire crews responded to the intersection of Potomac Shores Parkway and River Heritage Boulevard at around 11:09 p.m. on Monday, May 8 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

It was determined that the driver of a 2010 Lexus R35 was heading south on Potomac Shores Parkway when she struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian, 38-year-old Abdul Bubu Kamara, Jr. of the Woodbridge area, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, identified as a 29-year-old woman from the Woodbridge area, stayed at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to call 703-792-6500.