PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person is dead after police say they were hit by a passenger train while walking on a railroad track in Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a railroad crossing near the intersection of Featherstone Road and Marseille Lane in the Woodbridge area at around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a passenger train.

It was determined that the pedestrian, who has not been identified, was walking on the railroad track the the train approached. The train’s engineer sounded the horn to try to warn the pedestrian, but they did not move.

The pedestrian was struck by the train and pronounced dead at the scene. Their body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for identification.