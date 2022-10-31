PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was hit and killed after a crash in Prince William County last week, according to police.

On Oct. 28, around 9:45 p.m., investigators responded to the area of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane to investigate a crash involved a pedestrian. The investigation showed the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was driving northbound on I-95 and exiting on to eastbound Dumfries Road, according to police.

The vehicle was attempting to merge onto Dumfries Road when it struck a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothing and walking in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene of the crash, police said. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital before dying of his injuries. The pedestrian was identified by police was 31-year-old Jamel Terrell Tanner, of Dumfries.

The investigation is ongoing.