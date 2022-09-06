FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Janna Lee Avenue on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 6. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his injuries are now considered non-life-threatening.

The crash closed all northbound lanes of Richmond highway but the roadway has since opened. The crash is currently under investigation by Crash Reconstruction Unit Detectives, anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.