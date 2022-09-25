PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was hit by two cars on Sudley Road in the Manassas area of Prince William.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Sudley Road and Stream Walk Lane for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian just before 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.

Sudley Road and Stream Walk Lane in Prince William County

It wad determined that the driver of a 2020 Ford Escape was heading south on Sudley Road when he hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street. After the initial impact, the pedestrian was hit by a 2010 Toyota Prius that was heading south on Sudley Road.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and the pedestrian, 54-year-old Juan Torres Lizama of Manassas, was taken to a local hospital where he died the next day. It was determined that speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors for either driver.