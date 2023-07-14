PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An elderly man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while crossing the street in the Gainesville area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Somerset Crossing Drive and Forkland Way in the Gainesville area of Prince William at around 7:16 a.mm. on Friday, July 14 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When they got there, first responders found the pedestrian, 72-year-old Chyi Mao of Gainesville, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined that Mao was in the crosswalk at the intersection when the driver of a 2011 Honda Odyssey heading east on Somerset Crossing Way struck him.

The driver, a 77-year-old Gainesville woman, stayed at the scene and police determined that speed, alcohol or drug use were not factors in the crash.