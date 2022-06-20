ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian has reportedly died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday night, June 19.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m., Albemarle County Police officers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck on Rio Road near Albemarle Square.

Upon their arrival, the pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital. On Monday morning it was reported that the pedestrian had succumbed to their injuries and died at the hospital.

Police say the incident is not considered a hit-and-run and that more information will be made later in the day.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to Albemarle County Police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Albemarle Crime Stoppers at 434-972-4000.

