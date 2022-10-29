PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford man is dead after being hit by a car in Dumfries on Friday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane on Friday, Oct. 28 at 9:44 p.m. to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, a 27-year-old man from Stafford was driving north on I-95 in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata and was exiting onto Dumfries Road. As he was attempting to merge, the car hit a pedestrian who was walking on the roadway.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

The pedestrian, identified as 31-year-old Jamel Terrell Tanner of Dumfries, was taken to an area hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.