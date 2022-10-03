FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a driver that left the scene of the crash in the Annandale area of Fairfax.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place on the corner of Annandale Road and Maple Place on Sunday, Oct, 2. A woman was hit by a car while walking and was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The driver who hit the woman left the scene of the crash, police believe the vehicle was a small white SUV or sedan. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.