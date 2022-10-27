FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car while crossing Leesburg Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a woman was crossing Leesburg Pike at the 5600 block when she was hit by a 2017 Infiniti QX60 heading west.

After hitting the woman, the driver went to a nearby parking lot to call for help. It was determined that the woman was hit by a second vehicle before police arrived.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Elise Ballard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 17th time a pedestrian has been killed by a driver so far in 2022.