FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said it believed someone fired a high-powered rifle into a busy shopping center Friday, hitting at least one car.

Officers asked people in part of Bailey’s Crossroads to shelter in place as a result of what happened. The department tweeted about the incident in the 3500 block of S. Jefferson St. at 11:46 a.m.

South Jefferson Street runs between Leesburg Pike Plaza and Crossroads Place which are home to several businesses including HomeGoods, Starbucks, and Giant.

Police said no one was hurt.

Investigators said they found three shell casings in a car that was parked in front of Starbucks in Crossroads Place. Someone reported hearing glass break, then hearing two additional shots.

Detectives said they thought the gunfire came from an apartment building, located at 5599 Seminary Rd., which sits across Leesburg Pike (Route 7) from the shopping center.

Because of the investigation, part of Leesburg Pike (Route 7) was closed. Police asked people to avoid the area.

Some schools in the area secured their buildings as a precaution because of the situation.

@FairfaxCountyPD have armored vehicles and set up a command post to figure out what happened in Bailey’s Crossroads. Shots fired at 2-3 cars. Asking public to shelter in place. Traffic largely being diverted away from Leesburg Pike though there’s still some traffic. SEE THREAD: https://t.co/eBYWUuZGhG pic.twitter.com/4vQOSNNR4f — Daniel Hamburg (@DHamburgReports) September 23, 2022

At 2:49 p.m., the Fairfax County Police Department said detectives were working all leads they received. They still were searching the area with the help of local and federal partners. They asked people to continue to avoid the area and to shelter in place.