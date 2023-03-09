ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in critical condition after they were hit by a D.C. Metro train in Arlington County.

According to a tweet posted by the Metrorail Info Twitter account at 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, a person was hit by a Blue Line train at the Crystal City Metro station in southeastern Arlington County.

According to Arlington County Fire and EMS, the person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The incident has caused Blue Line service to be suspended between the Reagan National Airport and Pentagon City stations. Metrobus shuttles have been dispatched in the affected areas.